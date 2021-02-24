ALPENA — Defense made the difference when it counted.
After struggling early, Cadillac clamped down in the second half and beat Alpena 49-32 in a Big North Conference girls basketball Tuesday night.
The Vikings did what they needed to do on the offensive end of the court in the first half but not so much on the other end.
"The first half, I was happy on the offensive end. We were able to execute well and get good quality shots," Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. "We struggled on the defensive end, though, and gave up some threes.
"In the second half, we tightened down on our defense and I felt like that was the difference in the game. We had contributions from a lot of people, too. Any time you go to Alpena and come out of there with a win, we're happy with that."
Molly Anderson paced Cadillac with 15 points while Livi Meyer had 12, Ashlyn Lundquist six, Macy Brown five and Joslyn Seeley five.
The Vikings (5-0 overall) host Traverse City Central on Thursday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 47-32. Madalie Dickerson paced the Vikings with 19 points and Harmony Donzell scored eight.
• Cadillac's freshman team beat Boyne City 36-14. Madisyn Lundquist led the Vikings with 11 while Jazmin Angell had eight and Avery Mickelson five.
Commented
