CADILLAC — One step forward.
And maybe a bigger step at that.
Cadillac got off to a hot start and made the plays it needed to down the stretch to beat Kingsley 54-48 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Stags, a Class B state semifinalist two years ago, have been one of the top teams in the region for a number of years.
While the two teams could see each other again in the Division 2 state tournament, it's a good start to the 2020 portion of the Vikings' schedule.
"It's good to get a win coming out of the break against a quality team like Kingsley," Cadillac coach Mike McLaurin said. "We lost our first game out of the break last year so we talked about being focused and getting a win tonight.
"That's a good win against a good team."
Early on, it was all Cadillac.
The Vikings used the perimeter shooting of Molly Anderson and Makenna Bryant to race to an 11-0 lead and it was 14-4 midway through the first quarter. Cadillac was up 21-9 going into the second quarter.
"We finished really well in the first half and I thought we played really well defensively, especially in that first half," McLaurin said. "We used some defensive pressure, too, and that helped out in the first half."
While the Vikings cooled a bit in the second quarter, two late triples by Anderson and Livi Meyer made it 34-20 at the break.
Cadillac was up 44-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Anderson paced the Vikings with 23 points while Bryant scored 14 and Meyer had eight.
Cadillac (5-0 overall) hosts Alpena on Friday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 44-26. Kendall Schopieray paced the Vikings with 14 points while Ila Geister had eight. Abby Kovacevich and Ashlyn Lundquist each had seven.
