CADILLAC — Call it a good test as things begin to wind down.
Cadillac scored a 45-39 win over a solid Ludington team in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
The more interesting thing is the Vikings and Orioles will meet again in less than two weeks in an MHSAA Division 2 district contest at Cadillac after seedings and pairings were released on Sunday.
With that in mind, this was about learning a little about each other.
"That was a good ball game and we needed that," Cadillac coach Mike McLaurin said. "They play hard, they play 11 girls and they just kept running at us.
"I thought we dug in and defended well in the second half. Plus, we took care of the ball, too, when we had the lead."
Ludington led 13-11 after the first quarter and it was 25-all at halftime, Cadillac led 40-29 going into the fourth quarter and then held on.
Molly Anderson paced the Vikings with 18 points while Livi Meyer scored nine. Makayla Knight added two big back-to-back 3-pointers for six points, as well.
Cadillac is at Alpena on Friday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 51-23. Kendall Schopieray paced the Vikings with 18 points while Layke Sims and Bella Smith each had 10.
• Cadillac's freshman team beat Boyne City 31-22. Harmony Donzell paced the Vikings with 11 points while Frannie Kiomento had eight and Alazeah Reed scored six.
