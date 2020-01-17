MOUNT PLEASANT — Add another to the win column.
Cadillac topped Mount Pleasant 45-28 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.
The Vikings were up 10-6 after the first quarter and 25-12 at halftime.
“It’s another good road win for us this week,‘ Cadillac coach Mike McLaurin said. “We played really good defense tonight and held their leading scorer to seven.
“The focus now is getting some rest because we’re back on the court Monday. I like the direction we’re heading right now. We moved the ball well tonight and got a lot of good shots.‘
Cadillac led 33-21 going into the fourth quarter.
Makenna Bryant paced Cadillac with 18 points while Molly Anderson had nine. Makayla Knight and Joslyn Seeley each had five.
Cadillac (8-0 overall) hosts Benzie Central on Monday.
Cadillac won the JV game 43-13. Kendall Schopieray paced the Vikings with 15 points and Ashlyn Lundquist scored 13.
Cadillac’s freshmen beat Ogemaw Heights 36-8. Frannie Kiomento paced the Vikings (7-3) with 16 points and Alazeah Reed scored 10.
Cadillac’s freshman boys beat Ogemaw Heights 48-23. Derek Rood paced the Vikings (7-0) with 13 points while Rylie Wade scored 11 and Davin Brown had nine.
