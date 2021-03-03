PETOSKEY — When the offense isn't working, rely on the defense.
Cadillac did that again as it slugged out a 34-22 win over Petoskey in a Big North Conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Vikings, who remain unbeaten at 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the league, led just 11-7 after the first quarter and 16-10 at halftime.
"We had a really hard time shooting in the first half," Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. "We had some really good looks and just couldn't get them to go.
"My kudos to the kids, though. We played tough defense. It felt like we were playing defense for 40-50 seconds at a time."
Cadillac finally did start finding the bottom of the net in the third quarter as it outscored Petoskey 14-5 for a commanding 30-15 lead going into the fourth quarter.
"In the second half, we did get a couple of those shots to start going," Damgard said. "We had some good offensive stuff and knocked them down.
"That kind of opened up the game for us."
Molly Anderson paced the Vikings with 11 points while Madi Drabik scored five. Emma McTaggart, Macy Brown and Joslyn Seeley each had four.
Damgard also commended the defensive play of Ashlyn Lundquist and LIvi Meyer out front.
Cadillac is at Traverse City West on Thursday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 43-13. Layke Sims paced the Vikings with 15 points while Madalie Dickerson scored 11. Madelyn Schamanek had seven and Olivia Smith scored six.
• Petoskey won the freshman game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.