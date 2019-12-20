CADILLAC — Win and move on.
And now there's time to work on it.
Cadillac wrapped up the pre-Christmas break portion of its schedule with a 49-23 win over Petoskey in a Big North Conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.
The Vikings started strong and led 18-9 after the first quarter before going cold from the perimeter. Cadillac led 25-16 at halftime and then 41-16 going into the fourth quarter.
Cadillac coach Mike McLaurin is looking forward to the break to work on a couple of things before the meat of the schedule hits in January.
"We're still working out things defensively," he said. "We had some breakdowns tonight that we need to work on.
"It's a good conference win and we'll get back to work next week."
Makenna Bryant paced Cadillac with 21 points while Molly Anderson scored 20.
The Vikings (4-0 overall, 3-0 BNC) host Kingsley on Jan. 7.
• Cadillac won the JV game 28-24. Kendall Schopieray paced the Vikings with 18 points.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 31-22. Frannie Kiomento paced Cadillac with 11 points while Madalie Dickerson had nine and Harmony Donzell added seven.
