CADILLAC — That’s a bonafide win streak.
And momentum.
Cadillac wrapped up its regular season with a 46-41 win in overtime against Traverse City West in a Big north Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Vikings overcame another slow start and took care of business when it needed to.
Cadillac opened the overtime period with big 3-pointers by Madelyn Schamanek, Joslyn Seeley and Ashlyn Lundquist to give itself some cushion.
The Vikings also were 5 of 6 from the free-throw line down the stretch.
“I was proud of our execution late in the game,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said.
“We took care of the ball when we needed to and it led to us making plays.”
Cadillac got off to a slow start as it trailed 13-7 after the first quarter and 17-13 at halftime.
The Vikings led 28-19 going into the fourth quarter and the game was tied at 32-all after regulation.
“We had that slow start again but defensively I thought we did a really good job the whole game,” Damgard said.
“They have some strong post players and we did a good job defending them.”
Seeley paced Cadillac with 15 points while Schamanek and Lundquist each had eight.
Anna Whipple added six points.
The Vikings face Manistee in a Division 2 district contest Monday at Ludington.
• TC West won the JV game 47-38.
Kaleigh Swiger and Reina McMahon each had eight while Madison Swiger and Jazmin Angell each had six.
• TC West won the freshman game 50-46 in OT.
Raegan Schopieray paced Cadillac with 21 points while Kyah Narovich had 13.
