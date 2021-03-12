TRAVERSE CITY — One of their goals has been checked off.
More remain.
Cadillac clinched its third straight Big North Conference girls basketball title with a 47-30 win over Traverse City Central in a league contest Thursday night.
The Vikings (9-1 overall) are 8-1 in the conference with one league remaining against Alpena on Tuesday.
“This is one of those boxes we wanted to check,‘ Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “This was on our goal sheet. Especially to our seniors, this is special. This is what we want and this is one of the boxes we want to check every year. The girls have worked hard for this.‘
TC Central made Cadillac work for the win on Thursday.
The Vikings were up 12-6 after the first quarter before the Trojans cut it to just 23-21 at halftime.
“(Central) was more excited than we were to start this game and so kudos to them,‘ Damgard said. “It took an adjustment with our body language and attitude at halftime. We’ve got to make sure we’re prepared for every opponent and that’s on me.‘
Cadillac then outscored Central 14-5 in the third quarter for a 37-26 lead going into the fourth.
“Madi Drabik’s defense in the second half was just fantastic,‘ Damgard said. “She did a great job defending their best ballhandler and that made a big difference in the second half.
“Anna (Whipple) and Emma (McTaggart) did a great job of defending the post (Thursday), too, after they hurt us there in the first game.‘
Molly Anderson paced Cadillac with 20 points while Livi Meyer had nine, Drabik eight and Whipple six.
Cadillac hosts Benzie Central on Monday.
Cadillac won the freshman game 37-21 to finish its season at 6-5. Jazmin Angell paced the Vikings with 10 points while Hanah Johnson and Makenzie Johns each had eight. Avery Mickelson had six and Ellie Kovavecich had five.
