PETOSKEY — Back-to-back champions.
By themselves.
That has a nice ring to it.
Cadillac secured its second straight Big North Conference girls basketball title by beating Petoskey 55-46 in a league contest Thursday night.
The Vikings (15-1 overall) are 8-0 atop the standings with games at Alpena (Feb. 21) and at Gaylord (Feb. 27) remaining. Alpena is three games back at 5-3.
"We're really proud of the girls for winning the Big North again," Cadillac coach Mike McLaurin said. "We're going to get back to work, though, tomorrow. This is the time of the year where we're just trying to get better and prepare for districts."
Petoskey hung around with Cadillac on Thursday as it took a couple of second-half runs by the Vikings to put the improving Northmen away.
"Petoskey played well," McLaurin said. "They shot the ball well and made us defend.
"I thought we played well with our full-court press and in our half-court defense."
Cadillac led 11-9 after the first quarter and 32-24 at halftime. The Vikings were up 45-34 going into the fourth quarter.
Molly Anderson paced the Vikings with 27 points while Joslyn Seeley had seven and Anna Whipple scored six.
Cadillac hosts Ludington on Tuesday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 55-46. Ashlyn Lundquist paced the Vikings with 24 points and Kendall Schopieray had 13.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 33-15. The Vikings (10-7) are at Boyne City on Tuesday.
