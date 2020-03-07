CADILLAC — Keep battling.
Keep fighting.
Stop me if you've heard this at all this week.
Cadillac capped a week where little came easy the best way it could.
The Vikings won their second straight MHSAA Division 2 girls basketball district title, beating Big Rapids 35-31 Friday night at home.
Cadillac (22-1 overall) advances to regional semifinal play Tuesday at Chippewa Hills High School against Standish-Sterling. The Panthers beat Clare 68-49 on Friday.
The Vikings earned that right by fighting for all 32 minutes against Big Rapids, which finished the season at 21-2.
"We had to work hard," Cadillac coach Mike McLaurin said. "We just had to grind through our district with the three games we play.
"I am so proud of all of our kids."
Cadillac senior Makenna Bryant said it's been a stressful week.
"It's so stressful as a player, going up and down like that," she said. "We're so happy to come out on top.
"You're just thinking next possession every time. Get a stop and then get a basket. Just keep doing that and we'll be fine."
Each possession Friday seemed to take on a life of its own before a packed — and loud — gym.
Cadillac trailed 28-27 early in the fourth quarter before Bryant tied it on a free throw with 5:49 left. Junior Molly Anderson put Cadillac up 30-28 on a layup with 4:58 remaining and freshman Joslyn Seeley stretched it to 31-28 on a free throw with 3:22 left.
Big Rapids cut it back to 31-30 on a pair of free throws with 2:54 left.
In that stretch, both teams had a chance to gain a little more momentum but it stayed tight.
"They missed a couple, we missed a couple," McLaurin said. "There were several shots that could have made the game a lot different down the stretch.
"Both teams played so hard."
A layup by Cadillac senior Makayla Knight pushed it 33-30 with 2:22 remaining and it stayed that way for nearly two minutes more after missed chances, a turnover or two and a couple of time outs.
The Cardinals cut it to 33-31 with 16.3 seconds left on a free throw and then immediately fouled Bryant on the inbounds.
She stepped to the line and hit both for what felt like a gigantic lead at 35-31 with 14.4 seconds left.
"I was thinking I had to at least hit the first so they can't beat (tie) us on a layup and then I was like, get this one and we don't have to do anything.
"It was just a big weight off our shoulders when I hit that second one."
Big Rapids got an off-balance shot off, Anderson grabbed the rebound and then sprinted away from the Cardinals. She was eventually fouled with three seconds left but the victory was secure.
"We talked a lot in the locker room about being composed," McLaurin added. "Be calm and stay calm. We had a couple of moments tonight where that got away but, for the most part, I thought we did a good job."
Anderson paced Cadillac with 12 points while Livi Meyer had eight and Bryant scored six.
