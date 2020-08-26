CADILLAC — Glen Lake and Cadillac played to a 4-4 tie in a non-league dual tennis match on Tuesday.
"The team played well and every flight played with good heart and effort.
"We continue to work on keeping the ball in play to create pressure on the opponent. As we learn from both our wins and losses, we gain experience and we come to realize that consistency is the name of the game."
Henry Schmittdiel lost to August Sack 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Fisher Moore beat Noah Lamp 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2.
Davin Brown beat Connor Young 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 while Drew Drabik lost to Neil Ihme 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4.
Nathan Moore and Kam Herald lost 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles to Jackson Ciolek and Drew Barber while the No. 2 team of Oscar Kendall and Jakob Bartman lost to Nate Mitchell and Connor Ciolek 7-5, 6-1.
Gavin Smith and John McKnight beat Carly Nicholas CeCe Schaub 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3 while Chris Anderson and Matt Erickson beat Mahrle Siddall and Anna Mitchell 6-4, 6-1 at No. 4.
Cadillac hosts Ithaca today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.