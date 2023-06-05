ADA — MaLinda Baker’s heart leapt into her throat for a few moments Saturday.
A yellow flag popped up in one of the exchange zones of the girls’ 800-meter relay during the MHSAA Division 2 State Track and Field Finals at Forest Hills Eastern High School.
That meant one of the top eight teams was disqualified from the race for a baton exchange out of the zone and her foursome of Emily Anway, Madisyn Lundquist, Avery Meyer and Hanah Johnson were one of the three or four teams in contention to win it.
It wasn’t the Vikings who were DQed after all and they went on to win it at 1:44.76 for a state title. Petoskey took second at 1:45.35 and Mason third at 1:45.70.
It was Romulus Summit Academy North — the No. 1 seed — that had been disqualified but that ended up pushing the other teams down the stretch, including Cadillac.
“In the first exchange, the yellow flag went up but it had looked clean for us,” Baker said. “Still, that’s a panicky feeling because you don’t know who it was on.
“It ended up that it was lane four, which is the No. 1 seed. Our exchange was clean and spot on. Hanah raced that (Summit) girl for first place which was phenomenal because it really pushed her.”
The race ended with Cadillac thinking it had placed second, still quite an achievement. When it flashed on the stadium’s scoreboard that the Vikings were first and Petoskey second, the foursome was in shock.
“They were in awe,” Baker said. “Even after the fact on the podium, it didn’t really seem real yet. It was a celebratory moment for sure.”
Cadillac had another celebratory moment earlier in the day when junior Makenzie Johns took second in the shot put with a throw of 40-feet, 10-inches. That came in the first round of throws and held up through the finals as Marysville junior Janae Hudson won it at 42-7.
Baker said Johns was on cloud nine afterward.
“She had just the most pleasant smile on her face … she was beaming,” Baker said. “She was so pleased and I was very pleased for her.
“She did what she needed to do and to be runner-up in D2 is awesome.”
Division 3
In the Division 3 State Finals at Kent City, a handful of area athletes brought home all-state finishes.
Lake City’s Dayne Blair took fourth in the 100 dash in 11.01 seconds while Mackenzie Bisballe took fourth in the high jump at 5-2. Sadie Larson was eighth in the 100 hurdles in 16.62 seconds.
McBain’s 1600 relay of Gabrielle VerBerkmoes, Analiese Fredin, Aubrey Vandepol and Peyton Grant took fourth in 4:13.39 while Fredin also took eighth in the 300 hurdles in 49.12 seconds. Ben Rodenbaugh took a fourth in the high jump at 6-3, as well.
“We are so proud of Analiese finally making it to states after narrowly missing it the last two years in the 300 hurdles,” McBain coach Susan Maloney said. “and she was able to finish her senior year on the podium twice.
“Gabrielle said she was so happy yet sad, too, as this was her last time competing as a Rambler. She ended her career sharing the podium her favorite volleyball setter and two up-and-coming runners for us in Aubrey and Peyton. Ben was on his A game, too. He was very focused just did his best, earning him All-State honors.”
Reed City’s August Rohde took fourth in the 1600 in a personal-best time of 4:21.75 while Evart’s Dakobe White took eighth in the long jump at 20-7.75.
