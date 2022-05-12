GAYLORD — The Cadillac golf team traveled to Gaylord to compete in an eight team Big North Conference invitational.
Traverse City Central finished first with a team round score of 284, followed by Traverse City West (297), Cadillac, Petoskey, Alpena (316).
Cadillac senior Harry Chipman finished his round of 18 with a score of 73, followed by fellow seniors Ben Drabik (76), MacKale McGuire (83) and Jay Gulish (84).
Coach Brandon Bailey said his team is getting better each time they play, but they still need to learn how to finish a round as a team.
“Harry (Chipman) had another top 10 score. The course played fairly easy to everyone (Wednesday) — Wide open and little wind,” he said. “We did our best score of the year with a 316 but everyone did have a best day (Wednesday).”
Bailey said going into the last few holes, he and the other coaches were very pleased with how all the players were playing, but the Vikings didn't keep that momentum going. Mental and physical fatigue set in with the warmer temperatures and the team didn’t finish strong, Bailey said.
“We will keep chipping away at it and we hope to peak at the right time,” Bailey said.
The Vikings have two more Big North Conferences Friday and Monday.
