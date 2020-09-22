CADILLAC — Cadillac shot a team score of 391 to take fourth in its own girls golf tournament Monday at the Cadillac Country Club.
Powerhouse Traverse City West won the event with a 319, while Traverse City Central was second at 366, Petoskey third at 367 and Alpena fifth at 429.
"We will continue to compete as we go forward," Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. "The kids probably wanted it a little too much today. This was our first Big North match played at home and we wanted to play well.
"We are working on peaking for regionals in a few weeks and we hoped this day would give us some confidence."
Molly Anderson paced the Vikings with a 91, good for a ninth-place tie as an individual. Madi Drabik shot a 93, Chesni Birgy 101, Emma McTaggart 106, Livi Meyer 110 and Ella Darrow 115.
"Molly really played well today and with a lot of confidence," Bailey added.
TC West's Anci Dy earned medalist honors with a 66.
Cadillac' JV team shot a 431 to take second out of three teams.
Baily Little took fourth with a 101 while Alix Matzke was fifth with a 104. Avery Meyer and Onalee Wallis each shot a 113 while Catie Carey shot a 127 and Emily Marvin a 144.
SOCCER
NMC blanks Crossroads
BIG RAPIDS — Northern Michigan Christian improved to 9-1 with an 8-0 win over Big Rapids Crossroads in an NMSL contest.
"Our passing was really crisp today," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said. "Certainly, they're still undermanned but we found seams very well, had patience, used the whole field and found opportunities.
"Some of our substitutes really got a lot of experience, too, and played well."
Mekhi Harris and Jonas Lanser paced the Comets with two goals and two assists. Andrew Eisenga, Nick Heuker, Barrett Bosscher and Titus Best scored a goal apiece.
Blake DeZeeuw recorded the shutout in goal.
NMC is at Clare on Wednesday.
Leland clips Buckley
BUCKLEY — Leland scored in the first 10 minutes of the game and it held up as the Comes topped Buckley 1-0 in a Northwest Conference contest.
The Bears also had a goal called back on an offsides call late in the second half.
Kyle DeShazier recorded six saves in goal.
Buckley (9-2 overall, 2-2 Northwest) is at Kingsley on Wednesday.
Bucks fall to Gladwin
LEROY — Pine River dropped an 8-0 decision to Gladwin in an NMSL contest.
The Bucks host Ogemaw Heights on Wednesday.
TENNIS
Cadillac tops Coopersvile
FRUITPORT — Cadillac picked up a 5-3 win over Coopersville in a non-league match played at Fruitport High School.
"Today was a solid team win against a key regional opponent," Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. "Coopersville is a good team and I felt like we played well across our entire lineup.
"The doubles flights swept their matches and that was big for us. Now we will focus on a couple of conference opponents Petoskey and Alpena before we get into the Big North tournament and regional play."
Fisher Moore won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Henry Schmittdiel lost 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2. Davin Brown lost 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3 while Brady Koenig lost 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4.
Kam Hearld and Nathan Moore won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles while Oscar Kendall and Jakob Bartman won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2.
John McKnight and Gavin Smith won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3 while Chris Anderson and Logan Collins won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4.
Cadillac hosts Petoskey today.
