GRAYLING — The improvement is coming.
Cadillac shot its best score to date, taking third in its division with a 436 at the Grayling golf invitational on Monday.
Traverse City West's B team shot a 406 while Cheboygan shot a 425. In the upper division, TC West took first with a 351 while Harbor Springs was second at 359 and TC Central third at 375.
"We are making progress!" Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. "Our rounds this year are trending in the right direction as we continue to play better. The girls are playing more and the scores are showing it.
"We need more practice and we are going to get it. The players and coaches are happy with the progress and hope to see it continue."
Alyvia Peedle paced the Vikings with a 99 on Monday while Madi Drabik shot a 104, Emma McTaggart 116, Molly Anderson 117, Livi Meyer 124 and Ella Darrow a 151.
Cadillac is at Manistee on Wednesday and then competes in its first Big North Conference tournament Sept. 6 at Petoskey.
