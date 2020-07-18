Cadillac golfers take part in TCJGA event; Cadillac Soccer camp canceled

CEDAR — A handful of area golfers competed in the Traverse City Junior Golf Association event this week at Ye Olde Course at Sugar Loaf Resort.
Aidan Raffaele, competing in the Men's Collegiate flight, shot a 78.
"This summer, Aidan's short game has been outstanding," former Cadillac golf coach Jack Foster said. "He hit only 4 of 14 fairways but was able to hit 10 out of 18 greens. He finished the day with 32 putts.
"Aidan started the front with a birdie and used that momentum to finish the front one-under par. He was three-over par on only one hole and was par on the other 17."
Harry Chipman took eighth in his flight with an 86. Chipman hit 8 of 14 fairways, 8 of 18 greens had 32 putts.
Ben Drabik finished 12th with a 92. He hit 8 of 14 fairways, 5 of 18 greens and had 32 putts.
MacKale McGuire finished 13th with a 93. He hit 5 of 14 fairways, 2 of 18 greens and had 38 putts.
McBain's Tucker Vandervelde was 17th with a 107. He hit 2 of 14 fairways, 3 of 18 greens and had 36 putts.
Cadillac Area Soccer Camp canceled
CADILLAC — The annual Cadillac Area Soccer Camp, scheduled for later this month, has been canceled.
The Cadillac Soccer Association has been able to host Technical Training sessions under Return to Play guidelines but could not implement those measures efficiently in a camp format.
Registrants will receive instructions on how their refunds will be processed.
