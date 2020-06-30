Cadillac golfers take part in TCJGA events; McBain fastpitch results

CHARLEVOIX — A handful of Cadillac golfers competed in a Traverse City Junior Golf Association event Sunday at Belvedre Golf Club.
Elk Rapids' Josh Lavely won the event with a 4-under-par 68. Cadillac's Harry Chipman took fifth with a 75, carding six bogeys and three birdies while the rest were pars.
Aidan Raffaele shot a 90 to finish third in his flight while MacKale McGuire took 20th with a 98.
On Saturday, Chipman played a Michigan Junior Amateur Qualifier at A-Ga-Ming Sundance in Kewadin. He took fourth overall with a 77 and is now qualified for The 42nd Michigan Junior State Amateur at the TPC Championship July 28-30 in Dearborn.
Chipman's round on Saturday included one triple bogey, a double bogey, three bogeys, three birdies and 10 pars.
McBain Men's Fastpitch League
MCBAIN — The McBain's Men's Fastpitch League got its summer season underway last week.
McBain Hardware and Vogel Center Ag Repair opened play on June 23. McBain Hardware came away with the 10-3 win. Tyler Lutke earned the win on the mound for McBain Hardware with 12 strikeouts. At the plate, Den Heuker led the way with two home runs and a double. Trevor Lutke also homered, doubled and singled, while Shane Pluger and Tyler Lutke each doubled, as well.
For Vogel Center Ag Repair, Matt Diemer took the loss on the mound, recording six strikeouts. Bryan Diemer also pitched an inning in relief. Leading the way at the plate was Carson Bassett, who tripled, while Diemer had two hits. Coleman Bassett, Jon Ouwinga, Matt Diemer and Trevor Bode all had hits as well.
On June 25, Vogel Center Ag Repair beat McBain Pharmacy by a final score of 18-8. Michael Heuker earned his first career win on the mound for Vogel Center Ag Repair, going the distance with two strikeouts. Carson Bassett led the way at the plate, going 5 for 5 with 3 doubles, while Jon Ouwinga went 3 for 4 with 2 home runs and a double. Trent Mulder had two doubles, while Matt Diemer and Coleman Bassett also homered.
Leading the way at the plate for McBain Pharmacy was Shaun Mulder with two hits, including a double. Taylor hit a triple, while CJ Westdorp and Brent Hoekwater each doubled. Andy Sikkema and Wayne Roper also had hits.
Cadillac Freedom Festival 5K race called off
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Freedom Festival 5K race has been canceled, according to event organizers.
The event was planned for Friday, July 3 as part of the annual Cadillac Freedom Festival over the Fourth of July holiday.
