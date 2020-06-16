THOMPSONVILLE — A handful of Cadillac High School golfers have competed in a couple of Traverse City Junior Golf Association (TCJGA) in the last couple of days.
A total of eight Cadillac golfers and one golfer from McBain competed in Monday's tournament at Crystal Mountain Resort's Betsie Valley Course.
Chesni Birgy took first in the Girls Tour flight with a 103 while Baily Little took second at 124 and Emma McTaggart took fourth at 140.
Madi Drabik took fourth in the Elite Girls flight with a 105.
Harry Chipman led Cadillac in the Elite Boys flight by taking 10th with a 92 while MacKale McGuire took 11th at 98 and Ben Drabik 13th at 101. McBain's Tucker Vandervelde took 16th with a 115.
Cadillac grad Aidan Raffaele took third in the College Men's flight with an 85.
A handful of kids also competed in Thursday's TCJGA event at the Traverse City Golf and Country Club.
Chipman took second in the event with a 77 while Pine RIver's Sam Kanouse took 23rd with a 91. McGuire took 32nd with a 104.
Raffaele also competed in the Collegiate flight, shooting an 81.
