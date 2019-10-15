TRAVERSE CITY — The first season is in the books.
Cadillac wrapped up its first season of girls golf, taking sixth in the Big North Conference tournament Monday at the Traverse City Golf and Country Club.
Harbor Springs won the event with a 358 while Traverse City was second at 358 on the tiebreaker and Big Rapids third at 369. The Vikings shot a 426.
"Our final match of the year was bittersweet. I am so happy with the progress we made throughout the year but sad to see it end," Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. "It's going to be tough to replace our senior, Alyvia Peedle, but we are returning the rest of the team which is very exciting.
"Next year, we will have a summer to play before the season and we hope to get players playing in summer tournaments to improve. Our future looks good and the players are good to work hard to make a splash next season."
Madi Drabik paced Cadillac Monday with a 101 while Livi Meyer shot a season-best score of 104. Molly Anderson carded a 103, Peedle a 113, Baily Little 113 and Chesni Birgy a 118.
Drabik earned second-team all-conference honors with her finish.
"So many people contributed to this a fantastic first season including the Cadillac Country Club and Evergreen Resort for letting us practice and play," Bailey added. "We want to thank Cadillac for supporting our girls all year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.