TRAVERSE CITY — That's a wrap.
Cadillac took sixth overall in an eight-team tournament at the Traverse City Country Club that also served as the Big North Conference Finals.
Traverse City West won the event with a 333 while Montague shot a 346, Traverse City Central 375 and the Vikings a 395.
In just two years as a program, Cadillac has taken big leaps, something coach Brandon Bailey said couldn't have happened without a strong senior group.
"Coach Dan Alto and I couldn't be more proud of what the seven seniors have done for Cadillac girls golf," Bailey said. "They are just fantastic on and off the course. These girls helped start a program and made it competitive in two short years. I wish I had them for four years just to see what they could have accomplished. Our captains Emma McTaggart and Madi Drabik did a great job of leading the team and they did it with class.
"They leave the program today but they definitely left it in a good place."
Drabik paced the Vikings Monday, shooting a 95 to earn second team all-conference honors for the second straight year. Chesni Birgy shot a 97, Livi Meyer a 101, Molly Anderson 102, Alix Matzke 108 and McTaggart 109
Cadillac took third in the JV tournament, as well.
Onalee Wallis took sixth with a 110 while Baily Little was seventh at 111. Avery Meyer and Ella Darrow tied for 10th at 117 while Carmen Dahlstrom shot a 119 and Catie Carey a 124.
