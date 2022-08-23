CADILLAC — The Cadillac High School Athletic Hall of Fame is set to induct its Class of 2022.
The event will take place at halftime of the Cadillac vs. Alpena varsity football game on Friday, Sept. 16 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Included this year is the 1977 MHSAA state championship girls' ski team to coincide with the celebration of 50 years since the passing of Title IX, the landmark gender equity legislation; former football and basketball coach and longtime teacher Steve Myers; P.J. O'Hagan (hockey, Class of 2010); Michael Holdship (track and field, Class of 2016); Ali Finch (volleyball, Class of 2017; Jacob Kochanny (track and field, Class of 2018); and Gabrielle Kapuscinski (volleyball, Class of 2018).
The varsity football game on Sept. 16 will begin at 7 p.m.
