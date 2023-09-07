CADILLAC — The Cadillac High School Athletic Hall of Fame is set to induct the Class of 2023.
Ceremonies will be held at halftime of Friday’s varsity football game against Sault Ste. Marie at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff against the Blue Devils is set for 7 p.m.
Inductees include:
• Emma Lloyd, Class of 2018, First Team Division 2 All-State skiing
• Analynne Klotz, Class of 2018, First Team Division 2 All-State cross country
• Chloie Musta, Susie Huckle, Gabbi Metzger and Klotz, 3200-meter relay team Division 2 all-state in 2018
• Varsity volleyball team from the fall of 2007, the first Cadillac volleyball team to advance to the state semifinals — Final Four — in Battle Creek under longtime coach Michelle Brines. The 2007 team lost to Holland Christian in the state semifinals and finished the season with an overall record of 52-12.
• Varsity boys basketball teams from 2013, 2014 and 2015, the first Cadillac boys basketball teams to advance to three straight Final Fours by any Class B school in the state under former coach Jeff McDonald and current coach Ryan Benzenberg.
The Vikings finished 21-5 overall in 2013 and lost to Detroit Country Day in 2013. The 2014 Cadillac team was a bit of a surprise as the Vikings finished 16-10, falling to Benton Harbor in the semifinals. Cadillac went 18-9, falling to Detroit Henry Ford in the semifinals.
• Contributor — Elizabeth “Betty” Barnett. Founder of the girls’ basketball summer program in Cadillac in 1972 and was a major contributor to the introduction of female sports in Cadillac.
Coach — Steve Myers. Longtime football and basketball coach at Cadillac with Jim Webb and Bob Kellogg, among many others. Also a longtime physical education teacher, was instrumental in restructuring the school’s strength and conditioning program and keeping equipment modern.
Myers was originally part of the Class of 2022 but could not attend the ceremonies due to a family conflict.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.