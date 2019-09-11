PETOSKEY — Cadillac dropped a 6-1 decision to Petoskey in a Big North Conference soccer contest Tuesday.
The Northmen led 3-0 at halftime.
"This is a really tough result for us," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "We wanted to perform better tonight. We'll take things away from tonight's game and work on improving those things in training.
"We'll hit the reset button and work on improving ourselves. I can't fault the effort of the boys. They were able to roll with the punches, scrap back and score a late goal. For that, I am proud of them."
Nelson Rider scored Cadillac's lone goal off an assist from Sawyer McClure.
Cadillac (2-3-1 overall) is at Alpena on Thursday.
• Petoskey won the JV game 2-0.
Patriots fall short
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian dropped a 4-0 decision to the Traverse City Bulldogs.
"I was impressed with how hard our players worked," Heritage Christian coach Tom Stagg said. "In the first half, we looked like the underdog but in the second half, we turned the corner and played right along with them."
Timothy Shirk recorded six saves in goal for the Patriots.
Heritage Christian (2-2) is at Pine River on Thursday.
