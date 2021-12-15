PETOSKEY — A slow start and a five goal deficit was too much to overcome for the Cadillac hockey team Wednesday against Petoskey.
The Vikings dropped the game to the Northmen 5-1, but Cadillac coach Scott Graham said there were positives to take from Wednesday's game.
"You could see things starting to develop and build on. We have to find a way to have the fight from start to finish," he said. "We have been a team that finishes stronger than what we start and that was symbolic (Wednesday)."
Petoskey jumped out to a 2-0 lead and expanded that to 5-0 by the end of the second period. Graham said his team scored its one and only goal on the power play in the third period when Fisher Moore lit the lamp on assists by Kaleb McKinley and Kam Hearld.
Graham said as the game progressed his team played better and had more fight in it, but the deficit was just too much to overcome.
"Petoskey has a pretty solid team and is a formidable opponent. They just came off a big win over TC West," he said. "They put us on our heels, played in our face and put us under siege."
Cadillac travels to Mount Pleasant Friday.
