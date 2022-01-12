GAYLORD — After a slow start, the Cadillac hockey team played better but still came up short against Gaylord in overtime Wednesday, 1-0.
Cadillac coach Scott Graham said his team started slow and didn't get the start to Wednesday's game that they wanted. In spite of the Vikings' sluggish start, Graham said they woke up in the second period but still didn't have the offensive push needed to win.
"We were not getting in tight and penetrating the net. We were not getting pucks on the net and we were not making life difficult for the goalie," he said. "We didn't get enough shots on net."
Graham said the Vikings were not doing a lot of the simple things in the first period but as the game wore on, his players started doing those things. While doing those things made life easier for the Vikings, Graham said Gaylord scored the winning goal roughly two minutes into the overtime.
"In the overtime, they got a favorable bounce, we didn't keep the puck in our zone, they came down on an odd man rush and scored," he said.
Cadillac junior goalie Dylan Quartz was in net.
Cadillac travels to Manistee Friday.
