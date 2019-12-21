TRAVERSE CITY — The Cadillac hockey team lost to the Bay Reps Friday, 6-1.
The game was the last for 2019 and Cadillac coach Scott Graham said the holiday break will give his team a chance to regroup before starting practice up after the Christmas holiday and before its first game in 2020 on Jan. 3.
On Friday, the Vikings and the Bay Reps were scoreless after the first period, but Graham said constant pressure as well as playing 5 on 3 hockey to start the second period allowed them to take the early lead. With 15 seconds ticked off the clock, the Bay Reps lit the lamp to go up 1-0. Cadillac tied the game 1-1 roughly four minutes later when Ian Lilly scored off of assists from Fisher Moore and Bryan Farley.
The Bay Reps scored the final two goals of the second period to go up 3-1.
"They came out on fire right away and put us on our heels. They outshot us drastically in the first period and we had to step up defensively," Graham said. "They outshot us 19-0 in the first period."
Graham said goalie Nathan Moore made some outstanding stops to keep the score at 0 in the first period but faced a total of 51 shots on the night. In contrast, Graham said the Vikings only managed five total shots.
"We had such a hard time generating something and they had us pinned in our zone. It was difficult to break any of that," he said.
Only down 3-1 to start the third period, Graham said his team was looking to create some scoring opportunities to get the game within one goal, but the Vikings still struggled with the offensive rush of the Bay Reps, which scored its final three goals in the final three minutes of the game.
Cadillac travels to Gaylord on Jan. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.