CADILLAC — On a night that the team honored its hockey families and its seniors, the Cadillac hockey team lost to Gaylord in Big North Conference action Wednesday, 7-1.
It certainly wasn't the sendoff Cadillac hockey coach Scott Graham wanted for his seniors. Graham said the Blue Devils came out grinding his team and put the Vikings on their heels. Although Cadillac trailed 1-0 after the first period, Graham said his team regrouped and even felt like there was some momentum on their side after Cadillac players hit two posts and the crossbar on the Gaylord net.
The second period, however, had the Blue Devil come back out and score six more goals on the Vikings.
"When they popped the third goal, it took the wind out of our sails. Then we got in some penalty trouble," he said.
Although the Vikings held Gaylord scoreless in the third period, Cadillac's offense remained stagnant. The Vikings' lone goal was scored by Henry Schmittdiel off assists from Kameron Hearld and Logan Tuck with about four seconds left in the period.
"We get a break and a chance to prepare for next week," Graham said.
Cadillac travels to Alpena on Wednesday.
