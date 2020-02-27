BIG RAPIDS — The Cadillac hockey team's season came to an end Wednesday after the Vikings lost to Big Rapids in a Division 3 Regional, 7-0.
Cadillac coach Scott Graham said the way his team lost Wednesday was not indicative of its full body of work during the season.
"It is tough to go out this way with our five seniors. Some have been around for multiple years and they battled hard until the end," he said. "They developed immensely and you could see the weekly progression in the way we approached and played the game throughout the season."
In Wednesday's game, Graham said with the familiar Cardinals the Vikings knew Big Rapids would come out of the gates trying to push the tempo. He said goalie Nathan Moore and the rest of the team was able to withstand the barrage early.
He said if the Vikings could withstand the initial push by the Cardinals offensive opportunities would come and they did. The problem was the Vikings weren't able to capitalize on them. As a result, the score after the first period was 0-0.
The second period, however, did not go in the Vikings' favor. Big Rapids scored after they got a "fortuitous bounce and a break" to score the first goal of the game. Graham said that the score took some of the wind out of Cadillac's sails. As a result, they scored three more times in a short amount of time before the Vikings took time out to regroup. The Cardinals scored one more time before the end of the second period to go up 5-0.
Graham said the Vikings tried to regroup but after Big Rapids scored its sixth goal, the game's momentum was with the Cardinals. The Cardinals scored the final goal with roughly one minute left in the game.
