CADILLAC — Given the world we're currently living in, Scott Graham isn't surprised it happened.
The Cadillac hockey team is currently in quarantine after a player tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. And with close contacts on the bench and in the locker room, players were placed into contact tracing protocol.
The Vikings canceled their Monday game at Alpena and the regular-season finale scheduled for today at Big Rapids.
Cadillac was to face Mount Pleasant in the first round of an MHSAA Division 3 regional Monday at the Midland Civic Arena but the Oilers have already withdrawn from the tournament due to COVID and season-ending injury issues of their own.
The Vikings can resume practice Tuesday in time to face host Dow at 3 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal contest.
Graham said it seems like it's just a matter of time when dealing with COVID issues at this point.
"This certainly fits the unique nature of everything we've been dealing with this season," he said. "This is the part of ‘normal’ we're in right now.
"It's almost, in some form, to be expected. The fact that it's happening this close to the playoffs is unfortunate but we can't pick and choose when it happens."
Cadillac currently joins Gaylord and Cheboygan in hockey quarantines while Petoskey just finished a stint of days away from the ice.
No coach-player physical contact is allowed during a quarantine, meaning teams need to be creative when it comes to sticking together and preparing for games.
"The first thing is just emphasizing the importance of staying in shape and staying with the ascending development path we've been on," Graham said. "There are things we can do off-ice to maintain cardiovascular endurance and skills, as well.
"We will take some time to watch game film and study some edited games that we have. That will allow us to attempt to keep a sharp mind for the game."
Cadillac didn't face Midland Dow during its regular season. The Chargers are the No. 2 seed in the regional behind top-seeded Flint Powers.
Graham said it's just being ready for whatever the Chargers bring to the ice next week.
"We know Dow will be formidable," he said. "It's just a matter of us doing what we can to prepare mentally while still attempting to stay in shape."
