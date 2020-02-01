CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 3-0 decision to Mattawan in a non-conference hockey contest Friday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
The Wildcats scored two first-period goals and then added an empty-netter with around 90 seconds left in the third period.
Viking coach Scott Graham said it was a pretty well-played game by both teams.
"We had a number of chances and so did they," he said. "I thought there were a lot of momentum swings for both teams.
"We got into penalty trouble again in the second period and that hurt us. It makes it hard to maintain any momentum or build any steam."
Mattawan scored both of its goals off faceoff, giving Graham another teaching point headed into February.
"We've got to put an emphasis next week on improving faceoffs and engaging in battles away from the puck," he said.
Cadillac had some chances down the stretch but the Wildcats kept the Vikings off the scoreboard.
"We focused on a high level of play going into the third period and putting some inside pressure in front of their net. They did a pretty nice job of keeping up from penetrating the middle of the ice and kept us out of the front of their net."
Cadillac hosts Traverse City West on Wednesday.
