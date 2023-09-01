ESCANABA — When you spend more than 10 hours on a bus to play a football game, winning means that much more.
Cadillac got a taste of that feeling as it held off Escanaba for a 43-36 win in a Big North Conference contest Thursday night.
The victory also marks Nick Winkler’s first as the Vikings’ head coach.
Spending the better part of a day riding a bus is a challenge, Winkler said, but it’s also mindset to make just part of the game.
“When you look at our conference, it’s rather widespread, and so you really have to be a team that can be on the road and respond well,” he said.
“It’s hard for our kids to be in that situation but you’ve just got to respond.
“You’ve got to be a road warrior and make the best of it.”
For the second straight year, the two teams turned the game into a shootout after Cadillac beat Escanaba 38-25 in Week 2 a season ago.
Yet, for Winkler, this game was a defensive improvement, even from allowing just 14 points in regulation against Midland last week because of the way the Vikings played.
“I thought we played a lot better as far as our defense,” he said.
“We had three takeaways with two resulting in touchdowns.
“I thought we ran to the ball better, too.
“Nate (Roberts) and Kaidan’s (Westdorp) pick-sixes were absolutely huge.”
Escanaba struck first but Cadillac went up 7-6 on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Howell to Kyle McGowan with five minutes left in the first quarter.
The Vikings made it 14-14 early in the second quarter when Howell hooked up with Conner Gurden for a 6-yard TD pass and then Westdorp made it 21-14 when he picked off the Eskymos’ pitch and returned it 50 yards with 4:45 left in the first half.
continued from page B1
Howell connected with Dawson Farve for a 31-yard TD pass to make it 27-14 with 1:25 to go in the half before Howell found McGowan again, this time for a 41-yard TD pass and it was 34-14 at halftime.
“Offensively, I think Charlie is doing a great job of taking the offense and making it his own,” Winkler said. “It was good to see the receivers get involved as much as they did, too, and I thought Connor (Vermeulen) did a great job of running the ball.”
Escanaba wasn’t done fighting, though, as it scored two quick touchdowns in the third quarter to cut it to 34-28. Nate Roberts stemmed the tide, though, with a huge 90-yard interception return that made it 40-28 and gave Cadillac some breathing room.
The Vikings added a late field goal and the Eskymos scored with less than a minute left but could get no closer.
Cadillac (1-1 overall, 1-0 BNC) hosts Sault Ste. Marie on Sept. 8 in its annual Hall of Fame night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.