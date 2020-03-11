REMUS — Keep fighting.
Keep battling.
Yes, there's a pattern here, but it's working for now.
Cadillac survived another close one, beating Standish-Sterling 40-37 in an MHSAA Division 2 girls basketball regional semifinal contest Tuesday at Chippewa Hills High School.
The win sends the Vikings (23-1 overall) into a regional championship game Thursday at Gaylord High School against Sault Ste. Marie. The Blue Devils (21-1) beat Escanaba 62-51 to advance.
Cadillac won three district games last week in a similar fashion so it's become sort of expected.
"We keep battling…just battling until the end," Cadillac coach Mike McLaurin said. "We're up by three at halftime and three after the third quarter.
"We knew that's how this game was going to go."
And in these types of games, it's coming down to defense.
Cadillac junior guard Molly Anderson is fine with that.
"It has really been our defense," she said. "We get a stop and go down and score.
"Our defense has really pulled it together."
Standish-Sterling features strong size down low and a couple of good shooters on the perimeter but it was that size in the form of Elle Adrian that was the focus.
"I thought our defense did a great job in the paint helping out," McLaurin said. "We've just been doing our thing all year on defense. It just seems to work for the kids and they buy into it. They know where their teammates are."
Cadillac trailed 13-12 after the first quarter before Anderson put Cadillac on her shoulders. It wasn't from the perimeter, though. but driving into the lane.
She put the Viking up 23-14 on a layup with 4:11 to go in the second quarter.
"The lane seemed wide open to me so I just went for it," Anderson said. "Coach (Dave) Simons always says get to the hole and thankfully I finished them."
Cadillac led 26-23 at halftime and a 3-pointer by Livi Meyer put the Vikings up 36-29 with 2:51 to go in the third but Standish-Sterling rallied and it was 36-33 going into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers hung around and went up 37-36 on a pair of free throws with 5:45 remaining but those were they last points they'd score.
Cadillac went up 38-27 on a jumper by Anderson with 4:19 left and then Makenna Bryant hit two free throws to make it 40-37 with 1:56 remaining.
The teams traded shots, possessions and turnovers after that but Standish-Sterling would get no closer. The Panthers had one last look at a three with 2.7 seconds remaining but Cadillac stood its ground and the shot wasn't all that close.
Anderson paced the Vikings with 18 points while Bryant had 10 and Meyer had nine.
The winner of Thursday's regional title game advances to state quarterfinal play March 17 at Houghton Lake against Freeland or Frankenmuth.
