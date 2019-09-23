CADILLAC — The inconsistencies caught them again.
Cadillac went 3-1 overall in its own Fall Classic volleyball tournament, falling in the opening round of Gold Division bracket play.
The Vikings beat Benzie Central 25-10, 25-17; beat Haslett 26-24, 25-19; and beat Grant 25-12, 25-12 before falling to East Kentwood in the quarterfinals 25-19, 20-25, 15-13.
"For the second weekend in a row, we played up and down," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "We're still working on starting out strong instead of playing the catch-up game.
"We have a huge week coming up, though. We will get back in the gym and continue to work on getting better."
Renee Brines paced Cadillac with 85 assists, 24 digs, seven aces, six kills and two blocks while Macy Brown had 49 kills, 40 digs, three assists and two aces. Maggie Neiss had 24 kills, four digs and two blocks while Chloe Comstock added 26 digs, 11 kills and six aces.
Joslyn Seeley had six kills and four digs while Staci Beydoun added eight digs and two blocks. Brooke Lorenz had 22 digs and two aces while Makenna Bryant added 23 digs and an ace. Mady Smith had two kills, two digs and a block; Marne Fox seven digs; and Angela Mo three digs.
Cadillac (21-6-1 overall) hosts Traverse City Central on Tuesday and is at TC West on Thursday in a key week of Big North Conference action.
• PINE RIVER went 1-3.
The Bucks beat Sparta 25-15, 23-25, 15-13 before falling to Hamilton 25-11, 25-14 and East Kentwood 25-11, 25-14 in pool play. Sparta beat Pine River 25-23, 23-25, 15-10 in the Silver Division quarterfinals.
"We served aggressive which dropped our serve percentage a bit but that is to be expected," Pine River coach Janna Dennis said. "We had some great play out of our girls but unfortunately, got caught on our heels a little too much. We had a few serve-receive rotations that caused us to get stuck for a bit and gave the other side too many runs.
"We did a good job of fighting back throughout the day but have to do a much better job of not getting ourselves in situations where we have to fight back."
Pine River is at Manton on Tuesday.
• REED CITY went 1-4.
The Coyotes lost to Traverse City St. Francis 25-7, 25-27, 15-7; lost to Mount Pleasant 25-8, 25-8; and lost to Coopersville 25-12, 25-18 in pool play before beating Fremont 25-21, 25-22 in the Silver Division quarterfinals.
Grant knocked Reed City out 25-21, 25-9 in the Silver semifinals.
"We played pretty well against some pretty good teams," Reed City coach Don Patterson said. "We are still struggling with consistency and are making some youthful mistakes but we continue to make progress."
Demi Lodholtz had 20 kills, an ace, 22 digs and a block while Madalynn Brown had six kills, three aces and 55 digs. MaKena Hill had a kill, three digs, an assist and a block while Katelynn Holmes had 16 kills, four aces, 13 digs and two blocks.
Mackenzie Wein had 14 kills, an ace and 48 digs while Madelynn Morgan added an ace and 12 digs. Alison Duddles had three kills, 18 digs, 26 assists and five blocks while Rylie Olds added a kill, 11 digs and 33 assists.
Reed City is at Tri County on Tuesday.
Cadillac JV wins Silver
BAY CITY — Cadillac's JV volleyball team won the Silver Division title at the Bay City Central Invitational.
The Vikings beat Alpena 24-26, 25-17, 15-10 in the finals.
Leading for Cadillac (20-7-1) servers were Alezeah Reed, Emily Burt and Macey McKeever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.