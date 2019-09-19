CADILLAC — The chance to show off a little bit was quite fun.
And a winning one, too.
Cadillac beat Ogemaw Heights 184-204 in a non-conference girls golf dual match Wednesday at the Cadillac Country Club.
While Wednesday's match was likely the Vikings' only home event of their inaugural season, coach Brandon Bailey said it was a great experience for him and the girls.
After the match, the Country Club's Women's Association fed both teams and has been a part of Cadillac's foray into high school girls' golf.
"They have really embraced us as a team and we are so fortunate to have them," Bailey said. "They are about as excited as we are to have a girls golf team. They have helped the girls in many ways to not only get our program up and running but they're our biggest fans, as well.
"Jim Boyle, the pro at the Country Club, the board and course superintendent Mike Herbst also have embraced us to make us feel welcome and have made our first year one to remember. Coach Alto and myself are more than blessed to have such a place to call home. All of our players were able to play tonight in front of family and friends to showcase our hard work. They really enjoyed it."
Madi Drabik paced Cadillac with a 39 while Molly Anderson shot a 44 and Chesni Birgy a 49. Alyvia Peedle carded a 52, Livi Meyer a 53 and Alix Matzke a 63.
Cadillac competes in the Cheboygan Invitational on Monday.
