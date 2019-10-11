CADILLAC — A season of firsts has another one.
Their first home meet.
Cadillac dropped an 89-65 decision to Coastal Swim Conference rival Manistee at the Cadillac Area YMCA Thursday evening.
Viking coach Mary Crisenbery was pleased with her team's performance and the chance to have a home meet.
"We had a great meet against Manistee," she said. "We again had many girls drop time and achieve personal bests.
"The meet opened with a beautiful National Anthem by the (Cadillac High School) Honors Choir, as well."
Sophomore Karis Bachman paced Cadillac with a first-place finish in the 200-meter freestyle in 2:21.45 and a first in the 100 freestyle in 1:03.00. Freshman Brianna Leesch, in one of her few races this season due to injury, won the 200 butterfly in 1:17.97.
Freshman Stella Balcom took second in the 50 freestyle in 29.31 seconds and dropped 22 seconds off her time in the 500 freestyle. Freshman Maddie Penney also shaved seven seconds off her time in the 100 backstroke.
Points were scored for Cadillac by Balcom, Marisa Wilde, Karly Castle, Tanaya Yonkman, Penney, Bachman, Leesch, Kenna Booher, Jessie Wetherell and Sarah Kendall.
Cadillac competes in the Up North Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 19 in Traverse City.
