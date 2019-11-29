BIG RAPIDS -- Call it another step in the learning process.
Cadillac took one on the chin, falling to rival Big Rapids 6-2 in the annual 131 Challenge Cup Wednesday night at Ferris State.
The loss drops the Vikings to 0-3 overall headed into another non-league game Tuesday at Manistee.
Big Rapids, loaded with experience, jumped on Cadillac early and led 2-0 after the first period before the Vikings began to respond.
"They have 11 seniors that have been there three or four years and that goes a long way," Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. "They had us on our heels early but I thought we weathered the storm and settled things down."
Cadillac responded and raised its level of play in the second period and eventually tied the game. Zakk Izzard got the Vikings on the board off an assist by Bryan Farley before Fisher Moore scored off assists from Izzard and Jack Schmittdiel to tie the game.
"We played to a higher level of intensity in the second period and the tactical things came easier with that," Graham said. "We climbed back in it but they got that dreaded late goal and then carried that momentum into the third.
"We had a hard time recovering from that."
The Cardinals went up 3-2 with 40 seconds left in the second period and then cruised from there, outshooting the Vikings 18-1 in the third period alone. Big Rapids outshot Cadillac 41-16 in the contest.
Despite the loss, Graham continues to see positive things.
"We're building, we're developing and we're seeing some good things," he said. "We're seeing daily progress in practice and in games and that's what this time of year is about.
"We still need to find some consistent play and we still have a lot of things to work on."
