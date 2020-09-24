ROSCOMMON — The Cadillac girls and boys JV cross country teams competed at the Roscommon Mid Week No. 2 Cross Country Race Wednesday.
The girls finished in second place with 33 points while Ogemaw Heights won the meet with 24 points and Grayling took third with 76 points.
Marrisa Mazza led Cadillac with a fifth-place finish at 22:01, Regan Hill was sixth at 23:44, Cali Quartz was 10th at 24:43, Hanah Johnson 11th at 24:59, and Haylee Groen was 12th at 25:06.
On the boys side, Cadillac placed third with 65 points while host Roscommon was first with 22 points and Grayling second with 58.
Carson Carlington paced Cadillac with a sixth-place finish at 19:46. Jackson Hilt was eighth at 20:12, Mathew Stillson was 14th at 20:44, Gabe Outman was 19th at 21:31, and Michael Gottleber was 20th at 21:32.
