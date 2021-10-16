PORTLAND — As road wins go, this is a big one.
Maybe not as big as some of their playoff victories last season, but certainly impressive nonetheless.
Cadillac beat perennial power Portland 10-7 in a non-conference football contest Friday night.
The Raiders (6-2 overall) were ranked fourth in the latest Associated Press Division 5 poll while the Vikings (6-2) were an honorable mention pick in Division 4.
Cadillac senior Caden Windover hit a 30-yard field goal with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the Vikings held on from there.
Viking coach Cody Mallory was proud of his team from stepping up when needed.
“This is a good, quality win against a quality team,” he said. “This goes a long way toward preparing our guys to be ready for what they are going to see in the playoffs.
“We came away very impressed with how Portland does things and so we’re happy with how our guys came out and responded to some early adversity. We played a good, clean game.”
Scoreless after the first quarter, the Raiders got on the board first with 8:22 to go in the half on a 3-yard touchdown run. Cadillac answered on a 4-yard run by Collin Johnston with 1:12 left in the first half.
A rough, low scoring game was expected with field conditions not all that great after a lot of rain fell downstate.
“They’d had a lot of rain and so the footing was really loose,” Mallory said. “I was happy with how our offensive and defensive lines did a good job of controlling things up front.”
After Windover’s field goal gave the Vikings the lead, Cadillac recovered a fumble at its own 42 with 6:30 remaining and then converted a huge fourth-and-1 with two minutes left to secure the win.
Kaleb McKinley had 67 yards on 19 carries while Aden Gurden added 55 yards on 17 carries.
Johnston paced the defense with nine tackles while Chris Reinhold had eight, Teegan Baker six and Keenan Marr five.
Cadillac hosts Fremont in the regular-season finale next Friday.
