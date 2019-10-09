BEAVERTON — Cadillac's JV, Lake City and Pine River competed in the Beaverton Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday.
Farwell won the title on the girls' side with 29 points while the Vikings were second at 84, Pine River third at 55 and Lake City fourth at 58.
For the Vikings, Oakley Mickelson took third in 22:11, Katie Graham 22nd in 25:34, MacKenna Johnson 24th in 25:46, Ava Helsel 26th in 26:18 and Makayla Wing 44th in 35:33.
For the Bucks, Elizabeth Rigling took sixth in 23:06, Grace Beebe 12th in 24:07, Payton Fulmerhouser 16th in 24:57, Jada Montgomery 21st in 25:24 and Deanna Koetje 25th in 25:48.
For the Trojans, Rylee Cohoon took 11th in 23:50, Olivia Slocum 14th in 24:13, Ashley Hutchinson 17th in 25:00, Emma Nickerson 20th in 25:19 and Anna-May Ponce 23rd in 25:37.
Beal City won the boys' race with 42 points while Pine River was second at 64, Lake City third at 65 and Cadillac fifth at 130.
For Pine River, Jayce Methner took second in 18:01, Philip Rigling fourth in 18:13, Landyn Cool 15th in 19:35, Jordan Koetje 17th in 19:41 and Wyatt Underhill 30th in 20:46.
For Lake City, Shane Nutt took first in 17:44, Victor Gehl seventh in 18:45, Dustin Jackson 18th in 19:57, AJ Comp 19th in 19:58 and Austin Small 23rd in 20:13.
For Cadillac, Mekhi Harris took 13th in 19:20, Carson Carlington 22nd in 20:11, Brayden Oberhaus 26th in 20:25, Jackson Hilt 41st in 21:51 and Michael Gottleber 44th in 22:01.
