CADILLAC — Fit to be tied.
Cadillac and Ludington played to a 2-2 tie in a non-conference boys soccer contest Monday at the CASA fields.
"This was a tough game in the rain against a good team," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "Playing them for our first home game of the season was good for us. Ludington is a great side and this game helped us prepare for our Big North Conference contests.
"Overall, I thought we battled very well and we just to adjust one or two things to keep the wins coming in."
Bryan Farley opened the scoring in the first half off an assist from Mike Mollohan and the Vikings led 1-0 at the break.
Ludington tied it 10 minutes into the second half before Nelson Rider scored off an assist from Farley a minute later for a 2-1 lead. The Orioles tied the game with 16 minutes left.
Garrett Losinski made 17 saves, including one on a penalty kick, in the nets.
Cadillac (1-0-1 overall) is at Leland on Thursday.
• Ludington won the JV game 3-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.