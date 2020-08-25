CADILLAC — For the first time out, that's not too bad.
Cadillac and Ludington played to a 1-1 tie in the soccer season opener for both teams Monday at the CASA fields.
The Orioles scored the only goal of the first half but the Vikings hung around and finally got the equalizer.
"We're very happy to be back it," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "Ludington put up a very good test for us today and I am proud of my players for being able to dig deep and get back in th game.
"I think, overall, we played well. We still have a lot of work to do, though."
Bryan Farley tied the game at 1-1 off an assist from Brady McLaurin with about 18 minutes remaining in the contest.
Junior keeper Elliot Lavigne came up big all night, as well, with several huge saves.
"I thought Elliot did extremely well in goal, making some key saves that kept us in the game."
Cadillac is at Leland on Thursday.
• Ludington won the JV game 5-1.
Buckley scores a win
CHARLEVOIX — Buckley ran its record to 3-0 with a 3-0 in a non-league contest.
Kyle Kasinowski scored his first goal for the Bears to open the scoring before Connor Dunn made it 2-0 off a corner kick.
Gavin Allen finished the scoring in the second half on a penalty kick. Gabe Luther, Kasinowski and Luke Frasier recorded assists.
Josh Barley recorded four saves in goal.
Buckley hosts the Traverse City Bulldogs on Friday.
GIRLS GOLF
Cadillac 2nd at invite
GRAYLING — Cadillac shot a team-record score of 375 as it took second overall in the Grayling Invitational at the Grayling County Club.
It also marked the first time the Vikings had four players shoot lower than 100 in its short history as a program.
"It was a fantastic day for some golf," Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. "I am very proud of the girls. We spent a lot of time on the short game last week and our scores our improving."
Madi Drabik paced Cadillac with an 89 to take seventh overall while Baily Little shot a personal-best score of 91 to take ninth. Chesni Birgy shot a 97, Molly Anderson 98, Emma McTaggart a personal-best 101 and Livi Meyer a 103.
Cadillac's JV team is at the Crystal Lake Invitational on Wednesday.
