Cadillac man gets early 88th birthday present with hole-in-one

CADILLAC — Some people play golf for a lifetime and never get a hole-in-one, so when Cadillac's Dick Cleveland got one just before his 88th birthday, it made it even more special.
On Thursday, Cleveland aced hole No. 7 at the Eldorado Golf Course with a driver from 100 yards during the final match in the community league. The shot was witnesses by Doug Sprik, Bob Newland, and Larry Miller.
With his 88th birthday coming next week, it might be tough to top the shot with any gift.
