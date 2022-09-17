EAST LANSING — It’s one of the state’s biggest stages for cross country.
Both Cadillac and Manton competed in the Michigan State Spartan Invitational Friday at Forest Akers East Gold Golf Course on the university’s sprawling campus.
Cadillac’s boys took fifth overall in the Bronze (Division 2) Division. Allendale won the title with 133 points while Otsego was second at 142, Yale third at 159 and the Vikings fifth at 217.
Junior standout Nolan Nixon led the way for Cadillac with a sixth-place finish in 16:46.
Gabe Outman took 19th in 17:28, JJ Mahan 43rd in 18:19, Andrew Elmore 64th in 18:56 and Matthew Stilson 98th in 19:38.
Cadillac’s girls took eighth. Otsego won the Bronze title with 62 points while Zeeland East was second 97, Alma third at 130 and the Vikings totaled 251 points.
Regan Hill paced Cadillac with an 18th-place finish in 20:45. Brooklyn Brown took 41st in 21:35, Ellie Cool 42nd in 21:40, Avery Mickelson 81st in 22:37 and Marisa Mazza 87th in 22:45.
Manton’s boys took 19th in the White (D3/D4) Division with 499 points. Capital Homeschool took first at 62 and Hart second at 75.
For the Rangers, Logan Patrick took 56th in 19:15, Robert Dykhouse 68th in 19:29, Nolan Moffit 76th in 19:46, Lucian Smith 161st in 21:47 and Jack Helsel 175th in 22:09.
Jackson Lumen Christi won the girls’ White Division with 60 points while Hart was second at 80. Manton took 23rd with 522 points.
Chloe Colton took 43rd in 22:45, Hadley Saylor 46th in 22:51, Tessa Ward 134th in 26:17, Alyssa Baker 179th in 28:02 and Aliyah Geary 187th in 28:28.
ALPENA — Cadillac worked off the rust and played well, taking fourth in the Alpena Invitational Friday at the Alpena Golf Club.
Traverse City Central took first with a 349 while Petoskey took second at 372, TC West third at 374 and the Vikings fourth at 397.
“After a long layoff, the girls were ready to get back at it,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said.
“We had a good day, both varsity and JV.
Avery Meyer paced Cadillac with a 90 while Grace Drabik shot a 98, Onalee Wallis 103, Ellery Schaefer 108 and Aly Baker 111.
Cadillac competes in the Tullymore Invitational on Monday.
