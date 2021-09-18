EAST LANSING — Cadillac and Manton got a taste of the big-time, competing in the Michigan State Spartan Cross Country Invitational on Friday.
The Viking girls took fourth in the Bronze (D2) Division with 189 points.
Petoskey won the title with 49 points while Otsego was second at 87 and Dearborn Divine Child took third at 141.
Kendall Schopieray paced Cadillac with a sixth-place finish in 20:33 while Regan Hill took 20th in 21:11, Avery Mickelson 30th at 21:43, Ellie Cool 50th at 22:41 and Marisa Mazza 66th at 22:46.
Manton’s girls took fifth in the White (D3/D4) Division with 171 points. Ithaca won the title with 88 points while St. Louis was second at 112 and Kalamazoo Christian third at 143.
Molly Harding paced the Rangers with a ninth-place finish in 20:50 while Chloe Colton took 38th in 22:58, Morgan Howell 39th at 23:21, Madison Morris 44th at 23:25 and Reganne Stahl 50th at 24:20.
“Molly jumping from the No. 14 seed to place sixth was great to see,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said. “The temps jumped up into the mid 80s today and our kids from northern Michigan weren’t used to it but our girls responded well.”
Cadillac’s boys took 13th in the Bronze Division with 335 points. Chelsea won the title with 49 points while Petoskey (158) was second and Defiance, Ohio third at 158.
Nolan Nixon paced the Vikings with a 42nd-place finish in 17:31 while Matt Stilson took 90th in 19:04, Jackson Hilt 92nd in 19:23, Gabe Outman 93rd in 18:48 and Andrew Elmore 107th in 18:54.
Manton’s Noah Morrow competed in the Spartan Elite Race as an individual and took ninth at 15:56. Hartland’s Riley Hough won the race at 15:05.
The remaining Ranger boys took 20th in the White Division with 520 points.
Logan Patrick took 58th in 19:24, Nolan Moffit 125th in 21:31, Ty Harding 144th in 21:51, Lucan Smith 145th in 21:57 and Dylan Traxler 146th in 22:00.
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake City and McBain competed in the Ottawa Hills Cross Country Invitational at Riverside Park.
The Rambler girls took 11th with 278 points while the Trojans were 12th at 368.
Reese Ensing paced McBain with a 20th-place finish in 21:47 while Amelia Schihl took 74th at 24:19, Chelsi Eisenga 75th in 24:20, Rowan Ensing 78th in 24:41 and Shauna McLean 88th in 25:20.
Rylee Cohoon paced Lake City with an 87th-place finish in 25:10, Jordan Fox took 89th in 25:30, Emma Nickerson 97th in 26:27, Megan Gottschall 98th in 26:29 and Hayleigh Vandertuig 99th in 26:47.
McBain’s boys took 12th with 273 points while Lake City was 13th at 383.
Claydon Ingleright paced the Ramblers with a 28th-place finish in 18:40 while Nathan Koetje was 42nd in 19:27, Cole Ingleright 53rd in 19:45, Kaden Abrahamson 77th in 20:44 and Bradley Springberg 104th in 22:46.
Paxton Hall paced the Trojans with a 50th-place finish in 19:40 while Peter Maddox was 85th in 21:28, Gabe Comp 98th in 22:23, Scout Wetzel 102nd in 22:41 and Jordan Rosekrans 119th in 30:17.
