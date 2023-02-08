CADILLAC — Strong start.
Strong enough to finish.
Cadillac picked up a 40-34 win over Kingsley in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night at home.
The Vikings started the game strong, leading 19-7 after the first quarter, thanks to some strong outside shooting from sophomore Kaleigh Swiger and senior Joslyn Seeley.
“It was exciting to see our kids come out fast in the first quarter,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “I thought we moved the ball well, found good shots and knocked shots down.
“Most of our first half was pretty solid.”
Cadillac led 29-18 at halftime but the third quarter turned into the Vikings’ Achilles’ Heel as they were outscored 9-2 by Kingsley and led just 31-27 going into the fourth quarter.
It stayed a four- or five-point game down the stretch but the Vikings were able to hit their free throws and secure the win.
“We still have to go back and work on consistency,” Damgard said. “We found our lull in the third quarter and Kingsley made their run.
“Ultimately, though, I am proud of my kids for fighting off Kingsley’s run and making some free throws late in the game.
Swiger paced Cadillac with 12 points while Seeley scored 10. Ari Bryant had five and Madelyn Schamanek scored four.
“I thought Ari played really well in the first half and did a good job defensively turning them over,” Damgard added.
Cadillac hosts Traverse City Central on Friday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 37-25. Reagan Schopieray paced the Vikings with 15 points while Brooklynn Brown had eight points and nine steals. Sophie Clough added seven points and seven steals.
BRETHREN — Marion scored a key 43-36 win over Brethren in a West Michigan D Conference contest.
The Eagles led 17-5 after the first quarter and 29-12 at halftime. It was 31-21 going into the fourth quarter.
“It’s just nice to get off to a really good start,” Marion coach Matt Lagrow said. “Madison (Bell) and Jacelyn (Moggo) led us from the outside and it was nice to see those two getting rolling from out there for us.”
Bell finished with 17 points, including five 3-pointers while Moggo added 17 points, including four triples. Georgia Meyer added eight points and 12 rebounds.
The Eagles host Mason County Eastern on Thursday.
NEWAYGO — The Cadillac freshman boys’ team beat Newaygo 57-18.
Cade James led the Vikings with 12 points and 12 rebounds while Lucas Vancil had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Connor Hill and Kyle Ross each had eight points.
