CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 2-1 decision to Midland in a non-conference soccer contest Saturday at the CASA fields.
"There were parts of the game where we looked good but mistakes cost us," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "With more concentration, that's a game we can win, I think.
"I can't fault the players' effort, though. They fought hard and got back a goal. That kind of fight is something to build on."
Midland led 1-0 at halftime and went up 2-0 later in the second half before Cadillac's Brady McLaurin scored with 1:34 remaining off an assist from Nelson Rider.
Cadillac is at Petoskey on Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cadillac first at Newaygo
NEWAYGO — For the first time out, that's pretty good.
Cadillac's girls and boys each brought home titles from the Newaygo North Woods XC Invitational on Saturday.
The Viking girls scored a near-perfect 19 points en route to the title. The host Lions were second at 83 and Big Rapids third at 86.
Chloie Musta paced Cadillac with a first-place finish in 20:25 while Kendall Schopieray took third at 21:09, Gwen Phillips fourth at 21:33, Ellie Cool fifth at 21:39 and Heather Eller sixth at 21:39.
Cadillac took first on the boys' side with 65 points while White Cloud and Big Rapids tied for second at 69.
Nolan Nixon paced the Vikings with a fifth-place finish in 18:49. Carson Carlington took 10th in 19:53, Jackson Hilt 13th in 20:15, Logan Boolman 18th in 20:51.0 and Gavin Phillips 19th in 20:51.6.
Cadillac competes in the Ottawa Hills Invitational Friday in Grand Rapids.
McBain sweeps Bear Country Invite
BUCKLEY — McBain's boys and girls picked up another pair of first-place finishes in the annual Bear Country Invitational at Buckley.
Performances in the event are slightly skewed because the course was eventually designated 2.95 miles. The standard cross country course is 3.1 miles — or 5 kilometers.
The Ramblers won the title on the boys' side with 40 points while Mason County Eastern was second at 59, North Trails third at 92, Manton fourth at 105 and Buckley fifth at 133.
For McBain, Connor Murphy took first, Blake Whetstone fifth, Kadin Eastway eighth, Brock Maloney 11th and Kyle Pylkas 15th.
For Manton, Noah Morrow took second, Jonathon Traxler sixth, Nolan Moffit 20th, Logan Patrick 37th and Dillon Traxler 40th in 20:20.
For Buckley, Jackson Kulawiak took 12th, Jeremiah Pasbjerg 17th in 18:13, Carson Kulawiak 22nd, Braden Melville 31st and Josh Long 51st.
McBain took first on the girls' side with 45 points while Kingsley was second at 56, Manton third at 102 and Buckley fifth at 154.
For the Ramblers, Maggie O'Malley took second, Reese Ensing third, Baylie Eisenga ninth, Amelia Schihl 15th and Rowan Ensing 16th.
For the Rangers, Molly Harding took fourth, Chloe Colton 13th, Emily Harding 24th, Madison Morris 26th and Morgan Howell 35th.
For the Bears, Aiden Harrand took first, Shelby Cade eighth, Brooke Wilkie 42nd and Karlee Shaw 49th.
Marion Steeplechase held
MARION — Marion held its annual Steeplechase Invitational Saturday, a race that features hay bales and logs, along with different scoring.
The event uses three-person teams in a traditional 5K format and also in a two-mile event.
"Other than getting wet before during setup and again when we tore things down, it was a great day for the kids to run and experience the bales and logs all over the course," Marion coach Jason Keeler said. "A huge thank you to all our volunteers who masked up and braved the chance of rain to come to support the program and the kids and make the day a success."
In the 5K boys' event, Pine River took first while Coleman was second, Evart third and Marion sixth.
For the Bucks, Jayce Methner took first in 18:18, Logan Churchill second in 18:32 and Landyn Cool fourth in 19:02.
For the Wildcats, Kinkade Dubreuil took third in 18:45, Cory Vader eighth in 20:43 and Korey Clark 23rd in 26:57.
For the Eagles, Jordan Wood took 17th in 23:38, Aidan Timko 21st in 24:47 and Eric Williams 25th in 27:44.
Pine River won the girls' 5K event while Evart was second, Farwell third and Marion fourth.
For Pine River, Hailey Wanstead took second in 24:04, Elizabeth Rigling third in 24:19 and Amanda Hill eighth in 26:45.
For Evart, Sophia Scott took fifth in 24:35, Brianna Cass sixth in 26:21 and Rilee Clark ninth in 27:21.
For Marion, Selma Quintero took 10th in 28:37, Karma Levin 11th in 32:18 and Madison Sutten 12th in 32:32.
Northern Michigan Christian won the boys' two-mile event.
Jonas Lanser took first in 12:11, Luke Pettengill second in 12:31 and Bobby Vennema tird in 12:54.
Forest Area won the girls two-mile event. Meagan Lange took first in 14:32, Teri Wieling fourth in 15:55 and Nerissa Davis seventh in 16:43.
For Pine River, Jersey Johnson took fifth in 16:16, Kendra Montague eighth in 16:59 and Payton Fulmerhouser ninth in 17:14.
For Marion, Nolah Grundy took sixth in 16:37, Elizabeth Fouch 12th in 18:07 and Andrea Weaver 14th in 18:48.
For NMC, Makayla Hall took third in 15:27 and Maria DeRuiter 18th in 19:58.
