Cadillac, McBain girls bring home titles

CLARE — That’s a good day.
And they get a trophy to boot.
Cadillac and McBain’s girls each took first in the Clare Track and Field Invitational on Friday.
No team scores were available at press time but the Vikings were first in the large-school division while the Ramblers took first among the small schools.
Cadillac scored wins in six events en route to the title.
“The athletes are embracing the opportunity to compete and putting in the work needed,” Cadillac girls’ coach MaLinda Baker said. “They are exciting to watch.”
Hanah Johnson had a strong day in the sprints with a personal bests as she won the 100-meter dash in 12.73 seconds and the 200 dash in 27.00 seconds. She also ran a leg of the winning 800 relay (1:47.81) with Emily Anway, Avery Meyer and Madisyn Lundquist and the 1600 relay (4:17.66) with Meyer, Brooklynn Brown and Lundquist).
Lundquist took second in the 400 dash in a PR of 1:02.34 while Brown was second in the 1600 at 5:21.34 (PR) and second in the 800 at 2:29.66.
Makenzie Johnson won the shot put at 36-6 and was second in the discus at 113-3 while Olivia Smith took second at 103-4. Lundquist won the pole vault at 9-6, as well.
Cadillac also took second in the 3200 relay in 10:24.53.
McBain girls’ coach Susan Maloney was pleased with her team, as well.
“I am very, very proud of the girls,” she said. “All of them dug deep and got a lot of PRs.”
Peyton Grant won the 400 dash in a personal-best time of 1:01.08 while Isabel Rozeveld recorded a PR of 114-11 in winning the discus. She also took second in the shot put at 32-5.75. The Ramblers took third in the 1600 relay in 4:20.93, as well.
Lake City’s Mackenzie Bisballe took first in the high jump at 5-1.5.
On the boys’ side, Cadillac’s Connor Anderson took second in the shot put at 47-11.25 (PR) and third in the discus at 132-10. The Vikings were third in the 800 relay in 1:36.05, as well.
For Lake City, Enzo Ramalho took second in the 1600 in 4:47.93.
For McBain, Mack Bontekoe took second in the discus with a PR of 139-1 and Ben Rodenbaugh took second in the high jump at 6-0.25.
“We had a nice showing and the boys are doing a nice job of improving,” McBain boys’ coach Pat Maloney said.
BLANCHARD — Northern Michigan Christian’s boys took third in the Mustang Invitational at Montabella.
The big news came in the 800 relay where the foursome of Isaac Bowden, Collin DeKam, Nathan Eisenga and Tucker Tossey took first in 1:37.62, setting a school record.
Eisenga, DeKam, Bowden and Tossey also won the 1600 relay in 3:53.55.
DeKam, Philip Lerschen, Jacob Booher and Elijah Kimbel took first in the 3200 relay at 10:08.13.
DeKam won the shot put at 37-5 while Eisenga was second in the high jump a 5-9 and Bowden took second in the pole vault at 12-1.
Tossey won the 200 dash in 24.20 seconds and was second in the 100 dash in 12.09 seconds.
Bowden also took second in the 300 hurdles in 47.03 seconds.
“It was a fun and exciting night even though it was raining,” NMC coach Diane Eisenga said. “We look forward to more PRs and broken records as the season continues.”
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian scored a 6-0 win over Shepherd in an NMSL contest Friday.
“I was very proud of how aggressive and strong our defense played tonight,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. “Shepherd is very physical and we handled them well.
“Our offense scored some beautiful goals against a good Shepherd goalkeeper and continue to get better at making the right passing decisions.”
Kylee Winkle opened the scoring in the 11th minute off an assist from Jada VanNoord before Paige Ebels scored six minutes later off an assist from VanNoord.
Ebels scored again two minutes later off an assist from Aria Cucinella to make it 3-0 at the half.
VanNoord scored in the 65th minute off an assist from Lisa Stark and then again a minute later unassisted. Lia Cucinella scored with 20 seconds left in the game off an assist from Stark.
Harper Tossey recorded the shutout in goal.
NMC (8-1 overall, 7-0 NMSL) hosts Tawas on Tuesday.
BUCKLEY — Buckley scored a 4-2 win over the Traverse City Bulldogs in a non-conference contest.
Aiden Romzek and Maddie Chilson scored two goals apiece for the Bears while Chilson, Taylor Yuresko and Avalon Valentine had assists.
Maddi Sladek recorded five saves in goal for Buckley.
The Bears (2-3-2) host Benzie Central on Monday.
LUDINGTON — Cadillac shot a team score of 401 and took 12th in the Ludington Invitational.
Traverse City Central won the event with a 317 while Alma (330) and Grand Rapids Northview (338) followed.
Noah Traviss paced the Vikings with an 81 while Carson Peedle shot a 106, Ryan Lincoln 107 and Cole Mortenson a 107.
