Cadillac, McBain, Reed City compete at Cougar Falcon Invite

GRAND RAPIDS — Cadillac, McBain and Reed City put together solid days in the Cougar Falcon Cross Country Invitational Saturday at Calvin College.
The race was broken into four separate divisions due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Cadillac's girls took second in the 10-team Cougar Division. Holland West Ottawa won the title with 45 points while the Vikings totaled 69 points and Portage Central was third at 92.
Kendall Schopieray paced the Vikings with a fifth-place finish in 19:45. Chloie Musta took ninth in 20:05, Gwen Phillips 16th in 20:28, Ellie Cool 18th in 20:43 and Heather Eller 21st in 21:03.
Portage Central took first on the boys' side with 55 points while Spring Lake took second at 74, Holland West Ottawa third at 97 and Cadillac 10th at 246.
Freshman Nolan Nixon paced the Vikings with a 31st-place finish in 18:38. Carson Carlington took 51st in 19:22, Jackson Hilt 52nd in 19:23, Matthew Stilson 53rd in19:25 and Brayden Oberhaus 59th in 19:45.
Reed City's boys took seventh in the Falcon Division. Hart won the title with 66 points while Saugatuck was second at 67, Holland Christian third at 79 and the Coyotes totaled 155 points.
For Reed City, Ryan Allen took 14th in 17:38, Anthony Kiaunis 19th in 18:00, Izaiah Lentz 29th in 18:56, Elijah Lentz 46th in 20:24 and Ty Kailing 47th in 20:31.
Hart won the girls' race with 28 points while Shepherd was second at 41, Grand Rapids West Catholic third at 132 and Reed City ninth at 182.
For the Coyotes, Nora Smoes took 19th in 22:12, Claudia Francke 29th in 23:03, McKenna Miller 37th in 23:22, Paige Lofquist 45th in 23:53 and Olivia Lewis 58th in 25:56.
McBain swept the Gainey Division titles.
The Ramblers were first on the girls' side with 33 points while Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart was second at 45 and the Grand Rapids Track Club Perigrines took third at 82.
"We were the last races of the day so it was extremely warm," McBain girls coach Tasha O'Malley said. "Our teams stepped up and powered through the heat. Not everyone was happy with their times, but in the heat, they ran exceptionally well. Both teams also collected a lot of individual medals. We have some great senior leadership this year."
McBain's Maggie O'Malley took first in 20:01 while Reese Ensing took third at 20:58, Baylie Eisenga eighth in 22:34, Amelia Schihl 10th in 23:21 and Rowan Ensing 11th in 23:22
McBain won the boys' title with 35 points while Sacred Heart was second at 74 and Delton-Kellogg third at 88.
Connor Murphy took first for the Ramblers in 16:45 while Kadin Eastway was fifth in 17:58, Kyle Pylkas seventh in 18:04, Blake Whetstone ninth in 18:19 and Brock Maloney 14th in 19:17.
Pine River sweeps Bear Country Invite
BUCKLEY — Pine River's boys and girls teams swept the Bear Country Invitational Saturday at Buckley.
The Bucks were first on the boys' side with 37 points while Buckey took second at 60 and Mason County Eastern third at 70.
For Pine River, Logan Churchill took first in 17:12, Jayce Methner second in 17:20, Philip Rigling fifth in 18:02.2, Landyn Cool sixth in 18:02.9 and Wyatt Underhill 25th in 19:57.
For the Bears, Jackson Kulawiak took fourth in 17:53, Jeremiah Pasbjerg ninth in 18:36, Jacob Wicker 11th in 18:43, Carson Kulawiak 17th in 19:24 and Braden Melville 24th in 19:56.
"We had a great day and I am really proud of the kids," Buckley coach Ken Wicker said. "They ran really well.
"It was fun to watch them run well and feel good about their effort."
For Mesick, Grant Fleis took eighth in 18:34, Caleb Linna 36th in 21:21, Micah Vogler 49th in 23:24 and Eli Brewer 56th in 23:56.
For Forest Area, Phoenix Mulholand took 23rd in 19:55.
Pine River won the girls' title with 34 pints while Grand Traverse Academy was second at 36 and Lake Leelanau St. Mary's third at 50.
For Pine River, Elizabeth Lange took fifth in 22:27, Hailey Wanstead seventh in 23:30, Amanda Hill 12th in 24:21, Jersey Johnson 23rd in 26:30 and Kendra Montague 31st in 27:22.
For Buckley, Aiden Harrand took first in 20:14, Shelby Cade third in 22:03, Karlee Shaw 28th in 27:00 and Brooke Wilkie 30th in 27:11.
For Forest Area, Meagan Lange took fourth in 22:21, Maycey Turner eighth in 23:33, Teri Welling 21stin 26:25 and Nerissa Davis 32nd in 28:04.
