PORTAGE — Cadillac's girls took fifth and the boys 33rd in the Division 2 race at the Portage Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.
The meet is one of the biggest in the state each year.
Petoskey won the D2 girls' title with 73 points while East Grand Rapids was second at 84, Lexington third at 103 and Cadillac fifth at 256.
Kendall Schopieray paced the Vikings with a 29th-place finish in 19:21. Chloie Musta took 39th in 19:32, Gwen Phillips 55th in 20:02, Susie Huckle 61st in 20:09 and Ellie Cool 75th in 20:19.
Fremont won the boys' D2 title with 55 points while Otsego was second at 122, Chelsea third at 148 and the Vikings 33rd at 813.
Jared Denike paced Cadillac with a 43rd-place finish in 16:54. Justin Denike took 134th in 18:05, Troy Miller 205th in 18:53, Logan Boolman 224th in 19:12 and Mekhi Harris 234th in 19:19.
Hart won the Division 3 girls' race with 37 points while Shepherd was second at 123, Grandville Calvin Christian third at 136 and McBain fifth at 189.
"It was a great day," McBain girls coach Tasha O'Malley said. "The fun part was to see how much our girls have improved on their times since last year at Portage. I am very pleased with how we finished.
"Although not all the top-ranked D3 teams were down at Portage, it gives us a good idea where we stand. The girls are now more determined to get back to work Monday and work on that goal they set as a team."
Brianna Eisegan led the way for McBain, taking 19th at 20:02. Maggie O'Malley took 23rd in 20:10, Reese Ensing 33rd in 20:33, Regan Hill 38th in 20:41 and Megan Taylor 82nd in 21:54.
Hanover-Horton won the D3 boys' race with 77 points while Grandville Calvin Christian was second at 141, Traverse City St. Francis third at 165 and the Ramblers 15th at 404.
Connor Murphy took 18th in 16:43, Kadin Eastway 67th in 17:56, Kyle Pylkas 96th in 18:27, Blake Whetstone 117th in 18:42 and Grayson VerBerkmoes 147th in 19:01.
"Kadin, Blake and Aiden Ashton ran personal bests," Tasha O'Malley added. "The boys are eager to keep improving and we keep focusing on that."
Manton girls 1st at PR
LEROY — Manton's girls took first in the Cecil R. Burch Memorial Invitational Saturday.
The Rangers totaled 33 points for the title while Kalkaska was second at 81, Leland third at 83, Evart fourth at 111, Lake City fifth at 130 and Pine River sixth at 137.
Molly Harding paced Manton with a third-place finish in 21:40 while Paige Swiriduk took fourth in 21:43, Emily Harding fifth in 22:06, Chloe Colton 12th in 23:10 and Phoebe McBride 14th in 23:18.
For Evart, Laina Payne took eighth in 22:42, Sophia Scott 13th in 23:11, Brianna Cass 21st in 23:49, Rilee Clark 40th in 26:03 and Rose Clark 50th in 27:21.
For Lake City, Rilee Cohoon took 23rd in 24:08, Olivia Slocum 29th in 25:18, Ashley Hutchinson 30th in 25:18, Anna-May Ponce 32nd in 25:33 and Karlee Wilkerson 34th in 25:49.
"The girls are improving in staying closer together as a group," Lake City coach Sara Colecchio said. "Olivia had a good race today as did Sarah and Anna."
For Pine River, Elizabeth Rigling took 16th in 23:30, Payton Fulmerhouser 28th in 25:05, Jada Montgomery 31st in 25:26, Grace Beebe 39th in 26:00 and Deanna Koetje 48th in 27:11.
NMC's Makayla Hall took 19th in 23:37 and Ally Krick 47th in 27:01 while Mesick's McKensey Kendall took 66th in 30:01.
Kalkaska took first on the boys' side with 54 points while Mason County Eastern took second at 59, Manton third at 105, Pine River fourth at 121, Lake City fifth at 143, NMC seventh at 159, Mesick eighth at 169 and Evart ninth at 209.
For the Rangers, Noah Morrow took second in 17:35, Jonathon Traxler eighth in 18:25, Nolan Moffit 27th in 20:08, Jeremiah Tuck 34th in 20:37 and Jesse Geary 37th in 20:47.
For the Bucks, Jayce Methner took fifth in 18:07, Philip Rigling 12th in 19:04, Landyn Cool 31st in 20:02, Jordan Koetje 36th in 20:42 and Wyatt Underhill 42nd in 21:04.
For the Trojans, Shane Nutt took ninth in 18:31, Victor Gehl 26th in 20:00, AJ Comp 33rd in 20:32, Dustin Jackson 35th in 20:38 and Avery DeBoer 53rd in 22:26.
"The boys are working on staying consistent running together," Colecchio said. "Freshman Peter Maddox continues to improve."
For the Comets, Jonas Lanser took 16th in 19:16, Bobby Vennema 28th in 20:14, Garrett Langton 30th in 20:22, Landon Ochampaugh 32nd in 20:28 and Josh Byard 75th in 24:19.
For the Bulldogs, Grant Fleis took 10th in 18:33, Frankie Simerson 14th in 19:12, Mitchell Rogers 54th in 21:59, Tenzin McGregor 57th in 22:08 and Eli Brewer 71st in 23:23.
For the Wildcats, Kinkade Dubreuil took third in 18:01, Andrew Booher 46th in 21:24, Cory Vader 69th in 23:18, Korey Clark 70th in 23:18 and Seth Goodwin 79th in 26:11.
