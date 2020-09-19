GRAND RAPIDS — Cadillac and McBain had solid days in the Ottawa Hills Cross Country Invitational Friday at Riverside Park.
The Vikings took first in the Section 2 Varsity race with 51 points. Hudsonville was second at 61 and McBain third at 120.
The meet was broken into three sections of 10 schools each as just 70 competitors are allowed in each race according to COVID-19 regulations.
"I thought the girls ran exactly what we should have," Cadillac coach Tim O'Malley said. "They all ran pretty close to each other, too, which is good to see."
Chloie Musta paced Cadillac with a second-place finish in 19:09 while Kendall Schopieray took third in 19:21, Heather Eller 13th in 20:17, Gwen Phillips 15th in 20:27 and Ellie Cool 18th in 20:34.
McBain's Maggie O'Malley took first in 18:55 while Reese Ensing took 16th in 20:28, Baylie Eisenga 27th in 21:27, Rowan Ensing 37th in 22:28 and Amelia Schihl 39th in 22:44.
"It was an ideal day for a cross country meet," McBain girls coach Tasha O'Malley said. "We had almost every runner, varsity and JV, run season bests of set PRs.
"We couldn't be happier with how both teams are running."
East Kentwood won the title on the boys' side with 39 points while Traverse City St. Francis was second at 79, McBain third at 109 and Cadillac ninth at 198.
For the Ramblers, Connor Murphy took seventh in 16:36, Blake Whetstone 20th in 17:40, Kadin Eastway 23rd in 17:46, Kyle Pylkas 28th in 18:01 and Grayson Verberkmoes 31st in 18:23.
For Cadillac, Nolan Nixon took 30th in 18:14, Carson Carlington 32nd in 18:25, Logan Boolman 42nd in 18:54, Matt Stilson 46th in 19:02 and Brayden Oberhaus 48th in 19:09.
"We know the boys are a work in progress," O'Malley said "We lost four of our top scorers from last year.
"The bulk of them are underclassmen with older kids who didn't run a lot of races last year."
McBain hosts Evart and Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday while Cadillac heads to the Cougar-Falcon Invitational Sept. 26 back in Grand Rapids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.